BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A newly launched U.S. Navy ship set to be commissioned in Buffalo next month will be arriving earlier than expected.

The USS Little Rock commissioning committee says the warship will arrive at the city’s Lake Erie waterfront Monday, four days earlier than its original arrival date.

The $360 million vessel known as a littoral combat ship will be officially commissioned as the USS Little Rock on Dec. 16. The warship was built at a shipyard in Wisconsin.

The commissioning ceremony will be held at the Buffalo and Erie County Naval and Military Park, home to three World War II vessels, including a light cruiser also named the USS Little Rock. It will be the first time in the Navy’s 242-year history that a ship will be commissioned alongside its namesake.