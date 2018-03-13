DENVER (AP) — Verizon has installed 30-foot (9.14-meter) poles topped with antennas that boost signal strength in a one- to two-block radius throughout Denver, and city officials say they expect hundreds, or perhaps thousands, more.

The Denver Post reports some local property owners, city groups and officials have protested the location of some of the poles, pressuring the city’s Department of Public Works to take action. The department confirms it has asked Verizon to move some poles elsewhere.

That stance followed Denver’s recent adoption of more stringent rules for where newly permitted poles should be placed — preferably closer to street corners and away from homes — and a requirement that the companies notify adjacent property owners before installation. In part, the city was responding to months of questions from surprised property owners and landlords.

