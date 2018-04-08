JACKSON, Ohio (AP) — The military says the remains of a Navy seaman from Ohio who died in the 1941 attack at Pearl Harbor during World War II have been identified and will be buried will full military honors in North Carolina.

The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency says 25-year-old Navy Seaman 2nd Class Frank Wood, of Jackson, Ohio, was assigned to the battleship USS Oklahoma, which capsized in the attack by Japanese aircraft.

Wood’s remains were among those considered unidentified and buried in Honolulu in the years that followed. In 2015, crews began exhuming the remains for more analysis. Officials say DNA analysis and dental comparisons helped identify Wood’s remains.

The agency says Wood was officially accounted for last August, and will be buried Saturday in Franklin, North Carolina.