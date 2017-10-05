POTSDAM, N.Y. (AP) — A recently discovered early copy of the Declaration of Independence, printed on July 9, 1776, will be auctioned off next month in upstate New York.

Manhattan printer John Holt made 500 copies of the document in 1776, and before now only four were known to survive. The New York Times reports (http://nyti.ms/2yMWbE9 ) the auction company Blanchard’s Auction Service estimates the fifth copy of the so-called Holt Broadsides could be worth up to $1 million at the Nov. 11 auction in Potsdam.

Holt had edited the Continental Congress’s original text by adding a statement from New York politicians and changing some punctuation marks. The Holt Broadsides were printed after New York’s provincial congress officially voted to authorize the Declaration of Independence on July 9, 1776.

