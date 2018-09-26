While news of a woman closing a door in 2018 does not usually ignite global debate, Meghan Markle’s gesture caused quite the stir on social media.

LONDON — First she married Prince Harry. Now she’s rocking Givenchy and shutting car doors by herself. Is there anything Meghan Markle cannot do?

The answer, for many Brits, is “no.”

The Duchess of Sussex embarked on her first solo trip as a royal on Tuesday evening, attending the opening of the “Oceania” art exhibition at London’s Royal Academy of Arts. As Markle arrived at the venue, her car door was opened for her. Seconds later, she was slamming it shut.

All. By. Herself.

While news of a woman closing a door in 2018 does not usually ignite global debate, Markle’s gesture caused quite the stir on social media. Royals generally have someone on hand to open and close doors for them, so Markle’s autonomous move raised eyebrows — and sparked questions.

“Did Markle break protocol?” pondered some. “Is she the first royal to close her own door?” wondered others. Some simply demanded to know what the world was coming to.

Markle’s door-closing went viral within hours, with footage of the moment circulating on Twitter. While some praised her for her “humble” and “down to earth” action, others couldn’t resist injecting a dose of typical British humor:

“Breaking News: Meghan Markle shut her car door all by her little ole self yesterday,” tweeted one sarcastic observer. “Gasp.”

“Because I was so inspired by Meghan Markle, as I left the house this morning I shut my own front door,” wrote another.

“A princess who still takes the time to shut her car door. Well done Meghan!” tweeted the royal correspondent for the Sun, Emily Andrews, seemingly impressed.

For one more-frustrated tweeter, widespread news coverage of the door-closing became too much to handle: “The UK is careering off a Brexit cliff edge and that’s deemed newsworthy!!!!!!”

So, did the duchess break protocol? No.

“In the royal goldfish bowl, everything is noticed,” royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams told The Washington Post on Wednesday.

“The phrase ‘royal protocol’ means you mustn’t do selfies and autographs and so on. Yes, there are do’s and don’ts, but in this case Meghan was just doing her own thing.

“Meghan is a star in her own right,” Fitzwilliams added, “even before her marriage. She has a mind of her own and does what comes naturally to her.”

Markle is not, in fact, the first royal to shut her own door. Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, also has been seen doing so in the past.

Since marrying into the royal family this year, Markle has been working closely with those affected by last year’s Grenfell Tower fire to create a community cookbook. The book became an instant best-seller on Amazon, with all profits going toward the Hubb Community Kitchen.

Tuesday’s event at the Royal Academy of Arts is linked to the royal couple’s upcoming Commonwealth tour, their first, with October stops in New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga.