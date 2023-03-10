A newborn was found abandoned Thursday in the restroom of a Fullerton, California, gas station and quickly transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The first responders on the scene were Fullerton police officers who arrived at the gas station.

Officers immediately began “lifesaving measures,” according to a news release from Fullerton police. Emergency personnel from the Fullerton Fire Department transported the newborn to the hospital for further medical care. The baby was in critical but stable condition Thursday night.

Fullerton detectives are investigating. Those involved in the abandonment of the baby could face charges.

KCAL-TV reported from the scene that the baby, a boy, was found by a gas station employee and appeared to have been abandoned within an hour of birth.

Under California law, a parent or a person with lawful custody can safely surrender an infant within 72 hours of birth, with no questions asked. But there are some rules: The baby must be taken to a public or private hospital, a fire station or other safe surrender site designated by the county Board of Supervisors.