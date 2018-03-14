NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A series of shootings in New Jersey’s largest city have left three men dead and two people wounded.

Authorities say it doesn’t appear that any of the four recent shootings in Newark are connected. But motives for each shooting remain under investigation.

The first two shootings occurred Monday when two men were shot and killed on city streets. One of the victims, 28-year-old Shahad Smith of Bloomfield, was publicly mourned by U.S. Sen. Corey Booker, who said Smith was a former neighbor.

The other shootings occurred early Tuesday, when another man was killed in a street shooting and two other people were shot and wounded.

All four shootings remain under investigation,