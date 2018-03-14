NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A series of shootings in New Jersey’s largest city have left three men dead and two people wounded.
Authorities say it doesn’t appear that any of the four recent shootings in Newark are connected. But motives for each shooting remain under investigation.
The first two shootings occurred Monday when two men were shot and killed on city streets. One of the victims, 28-year-old Shahad Smith of Bloomfield, was publicly mourned by U.S. Sen. Corey Booker, who said Smith was a former neighbor.
The other shootings occurred early Tuesday, when another man was killed in a street shooting and two other people were shot and wounded.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump axes Tillerson, names CIA’s Pompeo chief U.S. diplomat VIEW
- Stephen Hawking, physicist who came to symbolize the power of the human mind, dies at 76
- Bones discovered on Pacific island belong to Amelia Earhart, new forensic analysis shows VIEW
- Trump's CIA pick is career spymaster, oversaw secret prison
- Oregon day-care worker gets 21 years for drugging children to go tanning
All four shootings remain under investigation,