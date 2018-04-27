NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s biggest city is giving the public a window into its bid to win Amazon’s second headquarters.

Newark provided a 200-page, redacted version of its pitch to the online retail giant after earlier denying requests citing a competitive interest in keeping the proposal private.

But CJ Griffin, an Open Public Records Act attorney, says a client sued and the city responded by releasing the pitch, except for six redacted pages.

The document shows Newark titled the pitch “Yes, Newark.” It also highlights some already-public aspects, including up to $5 billion in possible state tax credits and $2 billion in city tax breaks.

Newark is one of 20 cities named by Amazon as a finalist. Amazon plans to invest $5 billion and could employ as many as 50,000 people.