NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say an early morning fire in Newark injured three members of the fire division and displaced a dozen families.

The Newark public safety department says the blaze broke out shortly before 2 a.m. Saturday in a two-story building containing at least three multi-family homes.

The residents were evacuated. Three members of the Newark Fire Division were injured, all with shoulder injuries and one injuring his hip in a fall. They were taken to University Hospital for treatment.

Officials said the fire was brought under control at about 5 a.m. Saturday. The cause is under investigation but use of a space heater may have been responsible. The American Red Cross is assisting the 26 adults and three children displaced.