NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Newark Liberty International Airport’s smallest and most antiquated terminal is getting a major upgrade.
A $2.7 billion project at the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey-operated facility will build a new terminal to replace 45-year-old Terminal A.
Aviation and public officials held a groundbreaking at the site on Wednesday.
The terminal was designed to handle nine million passengers per year and currently sees 11 million. That’s about a quarter of the airport’s total yearly traffic.
Several new gates will be added. The terminal currently has three gates.
It’s expected to be fully opened by the end of 2022.
Similar large-scale redevelopment efforts are planned or underway at JFK and LaGuardia airports in New York City.