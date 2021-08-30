New Zealand health authorities reported what they believe to be the country’s first death linked to the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine.

A woman died of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle wall, following her Pfizer vaccination, New Zealand’s COVID-19 Vaccine Independent Safety Monitoring Board said in an emailed statement on Monday. It said myocarditis is known to be a rare side effect of the Pfizer vaccine.

The case has been referred to the coroner and the cause of death has not yet been determined; however, the board “considered that the myocarditis was probably due to vaccination,” it said. “This is the first case in New Zealand where a death in the days following vaccination has been linked to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.”

New Zealand is in a national lockdown due to a community outbreak of the highly infectious delta strain of COVID-19. It is ramping up what has been one of the slowest vaccine rollouts in the developed world, and is only using Pfizer. More than 3.3 million doses of the two-dose vaccine have so far been administered, enough to fully immunize about 23% of the population.

“The benefits of vaccination with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine continue to greatly outweigh the risk of both COVID-19 infection and vaccine side effects, including myocarditis,” the board said. “The Pfizer vaccine is highly effective in protecting against serious illness and death from COVID-19, and we remain confident about using it in New Zealand.”