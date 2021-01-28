When it comes to handling the COVID-19 crisis, the United States scores a big fat F.

That’s the assessment of the Lowy Institute, an Australian think tank that on Thursday released a detailed ranking of 98 nations’ responses to the pandemic.

America, with 431,000 confirmed coronavirus deaths, hit the chart at No. 94 — fifth from the bottom.

The only countries receiving lower COVID-19 grades are Iran, Colombia, Mexico and Brazil, which ranked dead last with 220,000 fatalities, according to health tracker Johns Hopkins University.

In the case of America and Brazil, its presidents, Donald Trump and Jair Bolsonaro, downplayed the severity of the disease before eventually contracting it themselves.

Among the testing metrics implemented by the institute are confirmed cases, COVID-19 deaths and tests per thousand people.

“Collectively, these indicators point to how well or poorly countries have managed the pandemic,” noted the study.

Topping the list is New Zealand, which has limited the tally of victims to just 25 — in a nation of 5 million residents.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been praised on a global scale for implementing strict border lockdowns and crucial coronavirus testing practices.

Vietnam is ranked No. 2 as the Asian nation of 96 million people has recorded a scant 35 COVID-19 deaths.

Also scoring in the top 10, in order from No. 3, are Taiwan, Thailand, Cyprus, Rwanda, Iceland, Australia, Latvia and Sri Lanka.

“Levels of economic development or differences in political systems between countries had less of an impact on outcomes than often assumed or publicized,” Lowy Institute articulated in its analysis.

Worldwide, more than 101 million coronavirus cases have been confirmed and the death toll is nearing 2.2 million victims.

Nearly one in five of all COVID-19 fatalities on Earth has been an American.

