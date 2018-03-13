CALLICOON, N.Y. (AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state’s largest community solar project has been completed in Sullivan County.

The 2.7-megawatt solar array with nearly 10,000 solar panels received close to $1.3 million from the state’s NY-Sun initiative. It’s owned by Delaware River Solar.

The governor’s office says the facility in Callicoon is expected to cut energy bills for more than 350 homes and businesses.

Community solar projects provide access to solar energy in areas where residents may not be able to install their own solar panels.