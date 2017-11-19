Share story

By
The Associated Press

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s capital city has gone to the crows, but city officials have a plan.

The city of Albany announced that beginning Monday wildlife biologists will use a variety of creative and non-lethal techniques to drive away the thousands of crows who routinely gather in the city in the late fall and winter.

The city’s plan involves fireworks, spotlights, non-harmful lasers and recorded crow distress calls to disperse the intelligent and social birds.

The work will be repeated every two weeks as necessary.

While the techniques are said to be non-lethal, they could inadvertently alarm some of Albany’s human residents. City officials say locals should be prepared for loud noises and flashing lights.

