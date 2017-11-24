ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Shoppers have braved the pre-dawn chill to hit stores across New York for Black Friday deals on holiday purchases.

Shopping with friends on the day after Thanksgiving is a tradition for many people, including Yeshica Jeffers and Stacey Rhodes-Sofer. They hit a Walmart in suburban Albany before sunrise Friday to knock off items on their shopping lists, something they’ve been doing for years.

At another nearby shopping plaza, four women loaded the back of an SUV with purchases just made at Dick’s Sporting Goods. Meg Noonan said it’s the third straight year they’ve shopped as a foursome on Black Friday, getting plenty done “while the kids are sleeping.”

At Syracuse’s Destiny USA, New York’s largest mall, most stores opened at 6 a.m. In Yonkers, the Cross County Shopping Center opened at the same time for dedicated Black Friday shoppers.