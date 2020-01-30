E. Jean Carroll, a New York-based writer who last summer accused President Donald Trump of raping her in the 1990s, requested on Thursday that he submit a DNA sample to determine whether his genetic material is on the black coat dress that she said she was wearing during the alleged assault.

Carroll’s lawyers served notice to a Trump attorney Thursday, asking that Trump provide a sample for “analysis and comparison against unidentified male DNA present on the dress,” The Associated Press first reported. Carroll’s lawyers requested that Trump provide the DNA sample on March 2 in Washington.

Carroll, a longtime advice columnist, described the alleged assault for the first time in June in a memoir excerpt published in New York magazine. She reiterated the allegations in an interview with The Washington Post, saying that Trump — then a well-known real estate developer — attacked her in late 1995 or early 1996 inside a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman, an upscale Manhattan department store. She said Trump knocked her head against a wall, pulled down her tights and briefly penetrated her before she pushed him off and ran out.

She said she told two close friends about the incident at the time.

Trump has vehemently denied the allegation and called it fake news, asserting that he’d “never met this person in my life” and that Carroll was “not my type.” He also said that Carroll had made up the story to promote her book. In November, Carroll sued Trump for defamation in New York State Court, saying that he had smeared her and damaged her career by calling her a liar.

Lawrence Rosen, an attorney who is representing Trump in the defamation case, did not immediately respond to a request for comment from The Washington Post.

According to the AP, Carroll’s lawyer had the coat dress tested in a lab after Carroll filed the defamation suit. A lab report served with the legal notice indicated that DNA found on the sleeves belonged to at least four people, at least one of whom is male. Several people were tested and have been ruled out as possible matches, the AP reported.

“Unidentified male DNA on the dress could prove that Donald Trump not only knows who I am, but also that he violently assaulted me in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman and then defamed me by lying about it and impugning my character,” Carroll said in a statement to the AP on Thursday.

Carroll is among 16 women who have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the past several decades. Many spoke out weeks before the 2016 election after The Post published a recording of Trump bragging during a 2005 “Access Hollywood” interview that his celebrity status gave him permission to grab women by their genitals. One of the accusers, former “Apprentice” contestant Summer Zervos, also sued the president for defamation in New York. Zervos accused Trump of forcibly kissing and groping her at the Beverly Hills Hotel in December 2007.

Trump’s attorneys have tried unsuccessfully to block Zervos’s suit.

Carroll said she didn’t come forward in 2016 because other women did, adding that she “didn’t have the guts.” But inspired last year by the #MeToo movement that began in late 2017, she told The Washington Post, “It’s time. It’s time.”

Trump has denied the allegations against him and called the women “liars.”