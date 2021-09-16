The debate unfolding around the world over coronavirus vaccine mandates is playing out on a small scale at United Nations headquarters ahead of a meeting of dozens of world leaders in New York next week.

New York City officials have requested that heads of state, and the many diplomats traveling with them, show proof that they are fully vaccinated before entering the U.N. hall for the annual opening of the General Assembly, one of the top diplomatic events of the year.

The decision got the backing of the General Assembly’s president, Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid. In a statement released on Wednesday, New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio and International Affairs Commissioner Penny Abeywardena thanked diplomats for working with them on the issue, calling them “true New Yorkers” for helping the city recover.

Not all governments felt the same camaraderie, however. In a letter to colleagues released on Wednesday, Russian U.N. Ambassador Vasily Nebenzya called the requirements “a clearly discriminatory measure” and said that they were a violation of the U.N. charter.

The news comes amid broader tensions: Experiments with coronavirus mandates in Europe, the United States and elsewhere have created friction as variants spread — and as countries struggle to balance public health restrictions with individual liberties.

New York has started requiring proof of at least one coronavirus shot to allow people into restaurants, gyms, movie theaters and other indoor venues.

But for foreign diplomats, there is a further complication: Countries administer different coronavirus vaccines — including ones that have not been granted emergency use authorization in the United States.

Sputnik V, a vaccine backed by Moscow and widely administered in Russia, does not have approval in the United States and is not on the World Health Organization’s emergency use listing either.

New York officials have announced that they will give out free Johnson & Johnson vaccines by the U.N. headquarters in Midtown, but it is not approved in all U.N. member states either, though it does have WHO emergency use listing.

WHO officials have urged national governments to recognize all coronavirus vaccines to which the organization has granted emergency use listing, even ones they do not intend to administer, to avoid “chaos, confusion and discrimination.”

The U.N. global health agency has so far granted emergency use approval to vaccines including Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca-Oxford, along with two versions of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced in India and South Korea, as well as two vaccines created by Chinese firms Sinopharm and Sinovac.

Sputnik V is under review for inclusion. The Russian Mission to the Untied Nations did not respond to a request for comment.

Officials from both New York City and the United Nations admitted that the details about a vaccine mandate were still up in the air.

New York officials were “looking forward to seeing how the UN will implement this policy,” Abeywardena, a New York official who handles the city’s international affairs, said in a statement on Thursday.

Stéphane Dujarric, spokesman for the U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres, suggested that the United Nations had previously deployed an “honor system” when it came to vaccines and testing for COVID-19, and that they were working with the “sitting President of the General Assembly to continue that honor system in a way that is acceptable for all.”

Dujarric added that while Guterres would need the approval of U.N. member states to go any further. “He has authority over the staff, but obviously, the Member States will have to come to a resolution amongst themselves [about vaccine mandates],” he said at a news conference.

Monica Villela Grayley, a spokeswoman for the General Assembly president, wrote in an email that it was “our understanding is that the letter from NY City authorities does not specify any vaccine.”

The pandemic meant that no delegations went to New York last year for what turned into a virtual annual gathering. Next week, however, more than a hundred heads of state, including President Joe Biden and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan, plan to attend in person, while others will give video speeches.

Guterres, speaking to Reuters this week, said he expects that most of the officials flying to New York are immunized, but the dispute has also highlighted drastic inequality: While the United States plans to initially offer certain groups of people booster shots, only 2% of the world’s 5.7 billion administered doses have reached people in Africa.