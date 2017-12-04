WILLIAMSON, N.Y. (AP) — A western New York woman who went into labor in her driveway is thanking a state trooper who came to her aid.
Officials say police received a report of a woman who was in labor at a Williamson home around 5 p.m. Sunday. Trooper Jordan Szklany was nearby and rushed over to help.
Officials say the expectant mother, Jessica, was managing contractions that were less than two minutes apart when Szklany arrived at the scene. Szklany helped the father, Mark, deliver the couple’s healthy baby boy.
According to state police, the family was taken to Rochester General Hospital and is doing well.
