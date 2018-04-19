ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York is setting a new goal for energy efficiency aimed at reducing energy demand and carbon emissions.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the new standards on Friday. They call for the state to reduce its energy consumption by 185 trillion BTUs by 2025 compared to forecasts. It’s an increase of about 50 percent over current goals.

The new standard comes with more than $36 million in incentives to help local governments, builders, homeowners and businesses make investments, such as energy efficient heating and cooling systems, insulation or better appliances.

Cuomo says reducing energy demand is vital to reaching the state’s overall goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40 percent by 2030. He says energy efficiency can also help consumers keep energy prices low and create local jobs for construction workers, energy technicians and others.