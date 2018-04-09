POTSDAM, N.Y. (AP) — The teachers union is driving an initiative to improve the quality of life in one northern New York county and make it more attractive to business.
The People Project in St. Lawrence County is bringing together businesses, community groups and union members with an eye toward boosting economic development, improving public education and addressing health issues including opioid addiction.
The group has its second meeting on Tuesday at the State University of New York at Potsdam.
The People Project is modeled after a similar effort involving the American Federation of Teachers in West Virginia.
AFT President Randi Weingarten is scheduled to speak at Tuesday’s daylong meeting in Potsdam.