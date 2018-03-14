GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (AP) — New York state is preparing to roll out cashless tolling on Grand Island later this month.

Governor Andrew Cuomo says March 29 is the day drivers will no longer have to stop and hand over a dollar before crossing the north and south Grand Island bridges.

Officials say it should shave about 200 minutes a year off of drivers’ commutes.

The bridges in western New York are heavily traveled, especially in summer, by drivers heading to and from Niagara Falls and the Lewiston entertainment venue Artpark.

With cashless tolling, sensors and cameras suspended over the highway read E-Z Pass tags and take license plate images. Those without E-Z Pass receive a bill in the mail.