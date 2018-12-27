A giant plume of smoke exploded and colored the night sky blue over a Con Edison substation in Queens on Thursday, causing people across New York to gawk in awe.

NEW YORK — A giant plume of smoke colored by bright blue light exploded into the night sky Thursday in Queens, causing people across New York City to gawk in awe as the authorities scrambled to figure out the cause.

The bizarre sight set off a frenzy on social media, where people reported a power failure at LaGuardia Airport. A spokesman for the Federal Aviation Administration said a ground stop was ordered there around 9:30 p.m. because of the power failure but was lifted after about 45 minutes; the airport resumed its operations, he said.

After a stoppage because of the power failure, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority said in a tweet that the No. 7 train had resumed making all stops but warned of “extensive delays” in both directions.

A spokesman for the New York Fire Department said it was investigating reports of a transformer fire at a Con Edison substation. The New York Police Department reiterated as much in a tweet, saying the blue light was the result of a “transformer explosion” and adding that “the fire is under control.”

A spokesman for Con Edison did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The utility’s outage map showed only about 50 power outages as of 9:50 p.m. Thursday, but that number was growing. On Twitter, officials apologized to dozens of alarmed customers, saying they “are aware of this situation.”

By about 10:13 p.m., Chief Terence Monahan of the Fire Department said on Twitter that there were no injuries as a result of the explosion.

