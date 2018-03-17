NEW YORK (AP) — Two U.S. senators from New York say they’d like to honor U.S. Rep. Louise Slaughter by renaming a Rochester train station after her.
The New York Democrat died Friday at a Washington hospital where she was treated following a fall at home. She was 88.
Charles E. Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand, Democratic senators from New York, said Saturday that the renaming would be appropriate nearly a year after Slaughter dedicated the station.
They noted that Slaughter spent years fighting to secure over $15 million in federal funding for the station.
The senators said in a joint release that they wrote to Amtrak urging the Rochester Intermodal Station be renamed the “Louise M. Slaughter Intermodal Station in Rochester.”
They said Slaughter was solely responsible for securing the necessary federal funding.