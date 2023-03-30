NEW YORK — The preparations have been going for more than a week. Metal barriers now ring Trump Tower in midtown and the Criminal Courts Building in lower Manhattan. Stepped-up patrols have been visible downtown, and law enforcement officials have been preparing for protests. All New York Police Department officers of all ranks have been called to duty in uniform Friday.

Senior officials from the district attorney’s office and the state agency that runs the courts had discussions in recent days to plan for the indictment of former President Donald Trump. So did officials from the Police Department, which patrols the streets outside the criminal courthouse, and the court officers, who handle security inside the building, where Trump will be arraigned.

Armed agents of the U.S. Secret Service, who are required by law to protect the former president at all times, are expected to accompany Trump once he surrenders and during every step of arrest processing.

And more than a week ago, at least a dozen senior Police Department officials and two of the mayor’s top public safety aides held a virtual meeting to discuss security, staffing and contingency plans in the event of protests, one person with knowledge of the meeting said.

That meeting followed a call from Trump, in a post on his site Truth Social on the morning of March 18. “PROTEST,” he exhorted his supporters. “TAKE OUR NATION BACK!”

The former president’s rallying cry, with an indictment then looming, conjured up memories of the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the Capitol.

After the indictment was filed Thursday, the Police Department issued an order to all officers directing them to be “prepared for deployment” in uniform, according to a copy of the internal notification. The memo, issued just after 5:30 p.m., said all members must “remain prepared for mobilization at any time during their assigned tour.”

Security is also a looming issue in the office of the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, a Democrat who is the first Black person to hold the post. Trump, a Republican, has lashed out at the district attorney, calling him a racist and saying his investigation is politically motivated.

Bragg and one of his top aides have already been the targets of threats on Trump’s social media platform. In an email to staffers last week, first reported by Politico, Bragg assured prosecutors and other staff that he had been coordinating with the Police Department and court officials to ensure their safety.

Last week, a letter containing white powder and a death threat targeting Bragg were discovered in the office’s mailroom across the street. The powder was later determined to be not dangerous.

“We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York,” Bragg wrote. “Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be fully investigated.”