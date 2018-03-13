HANCOCK, N.Y. (AP) — New York officials will outline their plans for the upper Delaware River system trout fishery.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation is holding a public meeting on Tuesday evening in the Delaware County town of Hancock. Biologists will talk about their plan to assess the status of the wild trout fishery of the upper Delaware River system.

The plan from New York and Pennsylvania officials is to be completed in the next several years.

The system includes the river’s east and west branches, which converge in Hancock to form the main stem of the Delaware River.