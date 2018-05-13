ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — More state money is being made available to help protect natural resources along the Hudson River.

The Department of Environmental Conservation says $350,000 is available through New York’s Environmental Protection Fund. The money will be used to help improve water quality, prevent flooding, and protect fish and wildlife habitat.

The grants are administered by DEC’s Hudson River Estuary program, which has awarded 495 grants totaling more than $19 million since 1987.

Deadline for applications is July 11. The minimum grant is $10,500 and the maximum $50,000.