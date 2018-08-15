ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state has named two new writers as the state poet and author.
Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday that Colson Whitehead will serve as state author and Alicia Ostriker will be state poet.
Whitehead is a novelist whose most recent work is “The Underground Railroad.” He will succeed former state author Edmund White.
Ostriker has written 16 poetry collections, with her latest titled “Waiting for the Light.” She takes over from former state poet Yusef Komunyakaa.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Italian bridge collapse sends cars plunging, killing 26 WATCH
- Garbage from Washington state's booming pot industry clogs gutters, sewers and landfills
- How to find and delete Google’s tracking of your devices
- Was Smokey Bear wrong? How a beloved character may have helped fuel catastrophic fires
- Primary night: Dems go for diversity, GOP for Trump choices VIEW
The honorary titles are bestowed every two years as a way to celebrate reading, writing and the arts.