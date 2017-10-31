ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A new exhibit celebrating the centennial of women’s suffrage is opening at the New York State Museum in Albany.
“Votes for Women” features more than 250 artifacts and images telling the story of the women’s suffrage and equal rights movement in New York state.
New York has been a leader in the women’s equality movement from the 1848 women’s rights convention in Seneca Falls to the present day. The state gave women the right to vote in 1917, three years before the federal 19th Amendment was ratified.
The exhibition opens to the public on Saturday and runs through May 13.
