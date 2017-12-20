ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A New York man who stabbed his estranged wife and daughter dozens of times, killing them, has been sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

A Monroe County Court judge gave 38-year-old Patrick Brooks, of Rochester, the maximum possible sentence Wednesday for the deaths of Christie Brooks and 18-year-old Victoria Brooks. A jury convicted him of two counts of murder.

Authorities say Patrick Brooks killed the women on Thanksgiving last year, after having dinner with them. Christie Brooks was stabbed 29 times as she slept. When Victoria Brooks awoke, her father stabbed her 55 times.

Victoria was the oldest of Christie Brooks’ eight children.