BANGOR, Maine (AP) — One of two New York men charged in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in Bangor, Maine, is due to be sentenced.

Law enforcement officials say 38-year-old Robert Kennedy was killed and another man wounded on Nov. 27, 2015, to settle a drug debt.

His sentencing is scheduled for Monday in Bangor.

A Superior Court judge in June found the Brooklyn man guilty of murder and elevated aggravated assault after finding that he was an accomplice to the shootings. A separate jury convicted 29-year-old Robert Hansley of the same charges in the shooting.