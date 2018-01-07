BANGOR, Maine (AP) — One of two New York men charged in a shooting that left one person dead and another wounded in Bangor, Maine, is due to be sentenced.
Law enforcement officials say 38-year-old Robert Kennedy was killed and another man wounded on Nov. 27, 2015, to settle a drug debt.
His sentencing is scheduled for Monday in Bangor.
A Superior Court judge in June found the Brooklyn man guilty of murder and elevated aggravated assault after finding that he was an accomplice to the shootings. A separate jury convicted 29-year-old Robert Hansley of the same charges in the shooting.
