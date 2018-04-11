WESTFIELD, N.Y. (AP) — The purple grapes that wind up as grape jelly and grape juice are the topic of a summit that will bring together growers and others interested in boosting the industry in New York state.

New York is the nation’s second largest producer of Concord grapes, behind Washington state.

The New York State Concord Grape Summit is scheduled for Thursday at the Grape Discovery Center in the Chautauqua County town of Westfield.

Organizers say participants will identify challenges, as well as ways to expand the industry and boost the agricultural economy. State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball is scheduled to attend, along with representatives from Welch’s, the New York Wine & Grape Foundation and Cornell University.