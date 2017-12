ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — The operators of New York state’s power grid expect to have enough electricity to meet demand this winter.

The New York Independent System Operator bases its forecast on supply and expected average winter weather conditions. NYISO expects a peak demand of more than 24,000 megawatts this winter, a bit more than peak demand last winter, which was relatively mild.

Peak demand is a measurement of the average total electricity demand by consumers over one hour.