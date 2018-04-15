ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s call center for tax filing information is extending its hours to answer last-minute questions.
The tax filing deadline is Tuesday.
The state Department of Taxation and Finance is extending the hours of its Income Tax Call Center until 7:30 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday.
The call center’s usual hours are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The number is 518-457-5181.
State tax officials say the call center has answered more than 316,000 tax return questions this year and expects to answer 28,000 more over the last two days.