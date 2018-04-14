ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York’s top education officials are calling a computer issue that interfered with statewide English language testing “inexcusable.”

State Education Commissioner MaryEllen Elia and Board of Regents Chancellor Betty Rosa say they’ve been in touch with testing vendor Questar Assessment since Wednesday, when testing was delayed for an unknown number of third- through eighth-grade students as they sat for the mandatory tests.

Elia and Rosa said Friday that they’ve directed Questar to update education officials through the weekend as the company examines the cause of the technical issue and takes steps to prevent it from happening again. Math testing is scheduled for next month.

The state began transitioning from paper- to computer-based testing in 2016 and is expected to test all students by computer in 2020.