ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — New York state’s Democratic Party is getting a new leader.

Geoff Berman was announced as the party’s new executive director on Monday. He worked on former President Barack Obama’s 2008 and 2012 campaigns and has more recently worked for organizations focused on gun control and education policy. Berman is also an attorney.

He takes over from Basil Smikle, who will stay on as a senior adviser to the party.

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown announced the change in personnel in his role as chairman of the state party committee. He says Berman has the “talent, expertise and leadership” needed to run the party and its campaigns.

Berman says his goals include getting more Democrats elected to the U.S. Congress and the New York state Senate.