NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J. (AP) — A New York City truck driver who was driving under the influence when he crashed in New Jersey, killing one person and injuring three others, is now headed to prison.

Aleksander Isserovich received a seven-year sentence Monday. He had pleaded guilty in February to death by auto and assault by auto charges stemming from the September 2017 crash on Route 440 in Perth Amboy.

Middlesex County prosecutors say the 39-year-old Brooklyn man’s truck rear-ended a vehicle and sent it into another car, killing 45-year-old Jason Appio of Ocean Township. The tractor-trailer then jackknifed and hit two other vehicles.

Isserovich received the seven-year sentence for the vehicular homicide charge. He got separate sentences for driving under the influence and three counts of assault by auto, but they will all run concurrently.