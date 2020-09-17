NEW YORK — Four days before students were set to arrive at school buildings, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he would once again delay face-to-face instruction for nearly all students as the school system, which educates more than one million children, scrambled to assuage growing fears among educators and parents.

De Blasio had pledged to provide parents the option to send their children back to school for at least part of the week to allow for social distancing, providing virtual instruction the rest of the time. School buildings were set to reopen Monday.

But he faced significant pushback from many teachers and parents, who expressed concern about whether schools could adequately prevent a COVID-19 outbreak, with many buildings having poor ventilation systems. There were also concerns about whether schools had enough personal protective equipment, such as masks.

“We have to do it right,” de Blasio said Thursday.

Several teachers, who had begun returning to classrooms to prepare for the school year, tested positive for the coronavirus, heaping more concerns on parents. And there were also massive staffing and logistical challenges for schools that had to sort out how to cover both virtual and in-person classes, especially when many educators have medical exemptions to teach from home.

De Blasio had originally planned to open schools Sept. 10 but moved that to Monday after reaching a deal with the teachers union that included more safety measures. However, teachers later said they were concerned that the city had not made enough changes, and sought to delay the start of school again.

Now, only preschoolers and special-education students will start in-person instruction on Monday. On Sept. 29, elementary schools (both K-5 and K-8) will begin in-person classes, while the rest will go back Oct. 1, he said.

New York City, home to the nation’s largest school system, is one of the only urban districts to reopen school buildings for face-to-face instruction. School leaders argued it was critical for children, many of whom rely on schools for meals and for a safe place to stay during the day.

Once the nation’s epicenter of the pandemic, New York City’s positivity rates have fallen below 1%. By contrast, the nation’s positivity rate stands at more than 5%.