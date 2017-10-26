NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department is investigating alleged threats sent to CNN host Don Lemon.
Police on Thursday said Lemon, who is black, had reported receiving “numerous threatening and anti-black messages sent to his Twitter account from an unknown individual.”
Police say the alleged harassment against the 51-year-old host was reported on Wednesday.
A message seeking comment from CNN was not immediately returned.
Most Read Stories
- Clinton campaign, DNC helped pay for work on dossier about Russia and Trump
- $70 per vehicle? Big fee hike proposed for Mount Rainier, Olympic national parks
- New service gives Amazon a Key to your house for deliveries
- Alaska Air stock falls sharply on difficulties with Virgin, Horizon Air
- Unprecedented Seattle School Board race features two men in their 30s who don’t have kids
There have been no arrests.