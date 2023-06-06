New York City woke to an orange glow as the sun was obscured by a thick blanket of unhealthy smoke drifting south from Canadian wildfires, covering much of the eastern U.S. and Great Lakes.

The city’s five boroughs have some of the worst air in the country right now. The U.S. government online platform AirNow, which rates air quality getting progressively worse from zero to 500, shows levels reaching into the 150s. Residents in the city, as well as across the American Northeast, were warned to limit outdoor activity and those with respiratory ailments or heart disease are especially at risk. Anyone experiencing symptoms should seek medical help, the National Weather Service said.

Conditions are even worse in Canada’s capital, Ottawa, with levels nearly reaching 250, giving it some of the worst air in North America.

Multiple fires are burning across Quebec, with the smoke drifting south into eastern Ontario and New York. As of June 5, 421 active fires are burning across Canada, with 2,261 having started year to date, charring 3.6 million hectares, according to the Canadian Interagency Forest Fire Centre.

Upper-level wind patterns are pumping the smoke south across Ontario and Quebec directly into the eastern United States, said Joe Wegman, a forecaster with U.S. Weather Prediction Center, part of the National Weather Service. On top of the air pollution, New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania face a fire risk of their own as red flag warnings have been posted in both states. Dry winds will sweep the area raising the risk of wildfires in the Northeast on Tuesday. “If a fire starts it can get out of control much more quickly,” Wegman said.

AirNow is a joint project among multiple U.S. agencies, including the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Environmental Protection Agency, as well as data from Mexico and Canada.

In the United States, air-quality alerts have been posted across New York, all of New England except Maine, and throughout the Great Lakes and as far south as Maryland.

