ADAMSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — An operation sending train loads of partially treated sewage material to an Alabama landfill has been halted.

AL.com reported Monday that six wastewater treatment plants from New York City and one from New Jersey had been sending their solid material left over from treatment processes to the Big Sky Environmental, LLC landfill in Adamsville for more than a year.

New York City Department of Environmental Protection spokesman Edward Timbers says in an email the department has discontinued utilizing the Big Sky facility as a precaution and to better understand local concern.

The transported sewage has prompted complaints of a rotten stench and fly infestations in Jefferson and Walker counties.

Big Sky landfill would not make statements about the sewage operation per advice of the company’s attorneys.