HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is sponsoring free, guided hikes at 13 state parks on New Year’s Day.

The Jan. 1 offerings are part of the First Day Hikes program, a joint effort by all 50 state park systems and a private organization called America’s State Parks. The concept began more than 25 years ago at a state park in Milton, Massachusetts.

DEEP Commissioner Robert Klee says the hikes offer individuals and families “an opportunity to being the new year rejuvenating and connecting with the outdoors by taking a health hike” close to home.

This year, guided hikes are being offered at state parks in Killingworth, East Haddam, Hampton, Haddam, Madison, Derby, Southbury, Moodus, Mansfield, Barkhamsted, East Lyme, East Windsor, and Hamden.

Visit www.StateParks.org to find more information.