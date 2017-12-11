LAS VEGAS (AP) — Signs activated by radar and equipped with red flashing lights to warn drivers going the wrong direction are slated to be installed at some highway exit ramps in Las Vegas.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports the Nevada Department of Transportation is planning to place the experimental signs at Interstate 15 and Starr Avenue in southern Las Vegas, the location of a new highway interchange expected to open in mid-2019.

If the flashing beacons don’t stop a wrong-way driver, a camera will send an image of the vehicle to the regional traffic control center where workers can dispatch state police.

The news signs are also planned for an interchange at Kyle Canyon Road and U.S. Highway 95 that’s expected to open in northwest Las Vegas in late 2019.

