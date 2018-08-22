MEDFORD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a new wildfire in southwestern Oregon has prompted mandatory evacuations and an emergency conflagration declaration.

The Mail Tribune reports a fire erupted Wednesday afternoon north of Medford near Gold Hill.

The Ramsey Canyon fire is burning around Hull Mountain south of the Garner fire, which has been 85 percent contained after burning through about 14 square miles (36 square kilometers).

Governor Kate Brown on Wednesday night approved an emergency conflagration declaration for the fire. At the time of the declaration, the governor’s office said up to 200 homes were threatened, with some of those residents under mandatory evacuation orders.

The Governor’s declaration authorizes the Oregon Office of State Fire Marshal to mobilize additional help for local crews battling the fire.