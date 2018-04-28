BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — A new website is meant to make it easier for New York residents to dispose of unused prescription drugs.
State Attorney General Eric Schneiderman announced the launch of ClearYourCabinet.com on Friday, one day before the latest national prescription drug take back day. The website and the take-back events are part of efforts to address the opioid epidemic.
The website lists places that will dispose of medications, no questions asked.
Schneiderman says addiction specialists find that most heroin users start out by misusing prescription drugs obtained from family and friends.
During the last National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in October, more than 42,000 pounds of unused medication were collected statewide.