BOSTON (AP) — A renowned genealogical organization has launched what it’s calling the world’s first online gallery of Mayflower passenger descendants.

The Boston-based New England Historic Genealogical Society says the aim of the website is to document the vast diaspora of an estimated 30 million living descendants of Mayflower passengers and crew scattered around the world.

Known descendants of a Pilgrim can post their name, photograph, and other identifiers along with a brief synopsis on what it means to be a Mayflower descendant.

The website also has the names and biographies of 108 passengers and crew members known to have left descendants, allowing participants to link directly to the Pilgrim on their family tree.

The project is part of the society’s preparation for the 400th anniversary in 2020 of the Mayflower’s passage.