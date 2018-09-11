HELENA, Mont. (AP) — A former Idaho corrections official has been named the warden of the Montana State Prison.

Corrections Director Reginald D. Michael said Tuesday that Lynn Guyer will begin his job at the Deer Lodge prison on Oct. 22.

Guyer retired in May 2016 after 13 years as warden of the North Idaho Correctional Institution. He also served in several temporary assignments and completed a cultural assessment of the Pocatello Women’s Correctional Institution. He also worked as a probation and parole manager.

Michael says Guyer’s background includes knowledge of justice reinvestment initiatives similar to those enacted by the 2017 Legislature.

Guyer says he wants to make sure people released from prison are fully prepared to be successful in their communities.

An associate warden, Jim Salmonsen, served as interim warden after Michael Fletcher was fired in January.