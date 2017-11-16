EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A trolley service connecting Evansville’s most-popular entertainment districts could be running by the end of this year.

Organizers say they’ve raised more than the $25,000 necessary to receive a matching grant from the Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority.

The Evansville Courier & Press reports that plans are for the trolley to run during nighttime hours Thursday, Friday and Saturday, and on Saturday afternoons. The cost would be $1 per ride during the night and free on Saturday afternoons.

The Growth Alliance for Greater Evansville and the Franklin Street Events Association led the crowdfunding campaign that has raised more than $27,000 from at least 135 donors.

Organizers hope to build a budget with the rider feeds and add trolleys for other parts of the city.

Information from: Evansville Courier & Press, http://www.courierpress.com