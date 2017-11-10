SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney is requesting a new trial for the Tennessee man sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years for the kidnapping, rape and killing of nursing student Holly Bobo.
Attorney Jennifer Thompson told media outlets Thursday that her motion for Zachary Adams claims there was insufficient evidence and the trial’s venue should have been moved.
In September, Adams made a plea deal minutes before sentencing. Adams was convicted of murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape after an 11-day jury trial.
The agreement gave Adams life without parole for Bobo’s killing. He was sentenced to consecutive terms of 25 years for both the kidnapping and rape convictions.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope as our fall and winter days get darker
Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from home in rural Parsons in April 2011. Her remains were found in September 2014.