SAVANNAH, Tenn. (AP) — An attorney is requesting a new trial for the Tennessee man sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years for the kidnapping, rape and killing of nursing student Holly Bobo.

Attorney Jennifer Thompson told media outlets Thursday that her motion for Zachary Adams claims there was insufficient evidence and the trial’s venue should have been moved.

In September, Adams made a plea deal minutes before sentencing. Adams was convicted of murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and aggravated rape after an 11-day jury trial.

The agreement gave Adams life without parole for Bobo’s killing. He was sentenced to consecutive terms of 25 years for both the kidnapping and rape convictions.

Bobo was 20 when she disappeared from home in rural Parsons in April 2011. Her remains were found in September 2014.