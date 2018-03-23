PROVO, Utah (AP) — A Utah appeals court has ruled a woman convicted of murder for driving her boyfriend during a deadly 2014 police chase can get a new trial on some lesser charges in her case.

The Utah Court of Appeals ruled Thursday that jurors at Meagan Grunwald’s trial were given improper instructions before deciding to convict her on charges of attempted aggravated murder and four other crimes.

Her convictions for aggravated murder in the death of Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cory Wride and aggravated robbery stand, leaving the 21-year-old still serving at least 30 years in prison.

The Utah County Attorney’s Office says it will decide next steps after Grunwald’s attorneys decide whether to appeal again.

Grunwald’s attorneys argue she shouldn’t be imprisoned for the crimes of her boyfriend, who was killed after he shot the two deputies.